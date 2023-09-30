Warning of coastal flooding around the Isle of Man
- Published
A warning has been put in place for harbour flooding and coastal overtopping on the Isle of Man overnight.
Ronaldsway Met Office said while Douglas and Ramsey were the areas most vulnerable, flood defences should also be deployed in other coastal areas.
High winds are also expected to create large waves that will bring debris onto exposed roads at high tide.
The amber warning is in place from 23:00 until 03:00 BST on Sunday.
Flooding is most likely at the Tongue and North Quay and parts of Lake Road and Tesco car park in the capital.
In Ramsey, Mezeron Corner and West Quay, as well as Christian Street and Parliament Street face the biggest threat.
The worst of the overtopping is expected at Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and the Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
Sandbags have been available to residents and businesses in the affected areas.