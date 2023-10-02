Concerns raised at Ramsey boundary expansion meeting
- Published
Concerns over the speed of an inquiry into an extension of Ramsey's boundary have been raised at a public meeting.
The gathering was held prior to the start of a public inquiry in the proposals at the Mountain View Innovation Centre.
Ramsey Commissioners have made a bid to expand into neighbouring areas for development.
Stan Ryzak of Garff Commissioners said the inquiry was premature as the northern area plan was not complete.
Mr Ryzak said: "There's a northern area plan and strategic plan coming out and they're jumping the gun before that and we're quite concerned about why."
He said the local authority questioned why hillside areas of Garff were included in the plans as they could not be developed.
Andy Collins, who lives in Glen Auldyn on the outskirts of Ramsey, said the commissioners had "rushed" their submission and he was frustrated there had been no consultation with residents.
"You would have thought they would've come out and consulted with people where they're looking to move the boundary into," he said.
Lynda Brew and Patsy Mallard, who also live in Glen Auldyn, said they were opposed to the plans that would see their homes become part of Ramsey.
Ms Mallard said there was no land available to build on in the area and she did not understand why it had been included.
"The only reason that they want us is financial," she said.
Ms Brew said: "We don't want to be in Ramsey, we're happy being in Lezayre."
Ramsey Commissioners clerk Tim Cowin previously said there were "strict criteria" to apply for town expansion, including a marked "overspill or outgrowth of the current area" and "insufficient acreage left for development".
Anyone who would like to speak at the inquiry, on a date to be set, must declare interested party status by 18 October.