Changes to flight schedules to and from Isle of Man for winter

Easyjet will operate services to Manchester four days a week from November to January

Changes to some flight schedules to and from the Isle of Man are set to come into force at the end of the month.

The number of EasyJet flights between the island and Manchester has been reduced to between Friday and Monday during the winter months.

However, Loganair has said it plans to increase its return flights in November and December to seven days a week.

In addition, EasyJet flights between Belfast and the island will not run between 17 November and 22 December.

Loganair has upped the number of its flights between Manchester and the Isle of Man

EasyJet has apologised to customers who had booked to travel on the now cancelled services to Manchester and offered a refund or the opportunity to rebook for free.

In a statement the airline said it "continually" reviewed its schedule and made changes that would "ensure we are best serving the schedule our customers want to fly".

The airline would continue to operate daily services to Liverpool, the statement added.

