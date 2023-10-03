Patients concerned as staff shortage cancels heart clinics
- Published
Manx Care has apologised to heart patients after cardiology clinics were cancelled due to a lack of staff.
A spokeswoman for the health provider said they could not be held next week due to a lack of available consultants.
The cancellations have led some heart patients to raise concerns about year-long waits to see a specialist.
Douglas resident Paul Hay said he felt he had been "left to struggle through on my own" after his clinic appointment was rescheduled for October 2024.
Mr Hay, who has a heart condition that has affected his ability to work as a painter and decorator, said he was "alone and stuck, and there's nothing I can do to help myself".
A Manx Care spokeswoman said the clinics were operating with two substantive cardiology consultants and efforts were underway to recruit a third.
She said: "The clinics in question were scheduled to take place on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, and were cancelled as we were not able to allocate a consultant to them."
It was hoped they could be re-established, but that would depend on "funding being available to do so".
When a letter arrived to move the Mr Hay's appointment to October 2024, the 49-year-old said he initially thought the new date was an mistake.
He said: "My condition isn't as bad as other people's, so something needs to be done, and it has to stop or people are going to die."
Mr Hay said if he had the money he would leave the Isle of Man for the UK to be able to access better healthcare.
Vickie Edwin-Reed from Colby said her 77-year-old mother Michele Edwin now has to wait until October 2024 for an appointment to discuss the results of a recent heart scan.
"Will she need surgery? Will she need medication? We won't know for 12 months," she said.
"I feel like they are looking at her age and saying she is not important enough, and that is frightening," Ms Edwin-Reed added.