Former minister returns to Isle of Man government in housing role
- Published
A former minister had made a return to the Manx government after being chosen to help tackle island's housing issues.
David Ashford MHK has been appointed chairman of the Housing and Communities Board and a Cabinet Office member.
It follows the resignation of Chris Thomas from the role after being sacked as infrastructure minister in July.
Mr Ashford had previously stepped down from the Council of Ministers in 2022 in the wake of an employment tribunal involving the island's top medic.
While he was serving as treasury minister at that time, he had been the island's health minister during the period the tribunal ruled medical director Rosalind Ranson was unfairly treated.
The MHK, who previously served as chairman of Douglas Council's housing committee, said a policy on homes was of "central strategic importance" to the island's future.
He said he wanted to use his previous political experience to "deliver better housing outcomes" for the community.
A government spokesman said Mr Ashford would work with the Department of Infrastructure to develop plans to introduce a national housing association.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said he would support Mr Ashford as he recognised "the importance of having a clear strategic plan for housing".