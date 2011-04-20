The cost of food in Jersey rises by 4% in a year
The cost of food in Jersey has gone up by 4% in the past year.
Butter, tea, potatoes and lamb rose by up to 10%, according to the latest inflation figures - but chicken and fresh vegetables rose by less.
Overall, prices in Jersey have risen by 3.1% since March last year.
The Chief Minister, Senator Terry Le Sueur, said the figures are disappointing but reflect rising prices around the world.
He said he was expecting prices to continue to go up with the rise in goods and services tax in June from 3% to 5%.