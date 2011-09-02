Kayakers needed to help guide Jersey swim
- Published
The organisers of the Green Island to Havre des Pas swim need kayakers to help guide the swimmers or the event may have to be cancelled.
The group that usually provides the safety kayaks is unable to and organisers said they "desperately need volunteers to help".
Carole Penfold, Jersey Swimming Club's administrator, said: "The safety of the swimmers is absolutely paramount."
She said 86 swimmers were taking part this year.
The swim starts at 10:00 BST on Sunday 4 September.
She added: "We really must have canoes or kayakers alongside to give them support.
"We've got a gentleman called Waller Brooks, that used to be a champion of the Jersey Swimming club back in the 1930s, his son and two grandchildren are coming over with a special trophy that they want to award to the first person to touch the wall at Havre des Pas."
Any kayakers who can help are asked to contact the swimming club.