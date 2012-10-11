Image caption Savile was mentioned during an investigation into historical abuse in Jersey

Sir Jimmy Savile was named several times in investigations by a solicitor who represents child abuse victims in Jersey, the lawyer has said.

Allan Collins is representing 42 people who were abused in island care homes such as Haut de la Garenne.

Jersey Police said they only had one complaint about Sir Jimmy from a former Haut de la Garenne resident dating back to the 1970s.

Mr Collins said a number of his clients had named the star.

He said it was difficult to say whether any action would be taken.

'Great shame'

"The memories are there, they are very vivid, as regards to allegations of abuse, they certainly came up at the beginning of the case four to five years ago but were very difficult to interpret because we were talking about Jimmy Savile.

"It is very difficult to judge and it is just a great shame that people now talking to the media hadn't come forward four or five years ago as it may have made it easier to get to the truth of the allegations," Mr Collins said.

He chose his victims very carefully. Vulnerable children, many of whom were in care homes Lenny Harper, Former head of Jersey abuse investigation

Lenny Harper, who led the investigation into historical abuse at former children's home Haut de la Garenne, believes there were at least five victims in Jersey.

The States of Jersey Police said he was investigated during an inquiry into abuse at a Jersey children's home, but there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

The three-year inquiry into child abuse at Haut de la Garenne heard allegations the Leeds-born DJ was involved in an indecent assault in the 1970s.

Savile died last year aged 84 and was never charged with any abuse offences.

Mr Harper said: "He chose his victims very carefully. Vulnerable children, many of whom were in care homes because of trouble with the law, they were labelled as trouble makers, labelled as liars.

"These people would not have been believed if they had told the truth."

Mr Collins said the reason more people had not gone to the police about Savile was because of how wide the Jersey historical abuse inquiry was.

'Walk on part'

He said: "It was a wide ranging inquiry spanning decades and dealing with numerous alleged abusers. A vast range of alleged abusers with many victims spanning many decades.

"It is fair to say in one sense that Jimmy Savile, at that stage, was a walk on part as it were. He was just part of a much bigger and complex picture."

As a 14 year old you don't have that thought it is happening to anyone else Dee Cole, Abuse victim

Dee Coles told BBC News she was abused by the late presenter while on holiday in Jersey but never made an official complaint.

"It saddens me greatly to think that so many other children suffered sexual abuse from Jimmy Savile.

"Should I have said something when I was 14? As a 14-year-old you don't have that thought it is happening to anyone else," she said.

A three-year long £7.5m investigation by Jersey police into historical child abuse began after allegations of abuse at former children's home Haut de la Garenne.

From September 2007, police took 1,776 statements from 192 alleged victims, identifying 151 alleged abusers.

Seven people were successfully prosecuted.

Savile was a regular visitor to Jersey and was Mr Battle of Flowers three times, the last time in 2002.

Police at Scotland Yard investigating the alleged abuse of girls by Savile say they are pursuing 120 separate lines of inquiry.