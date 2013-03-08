Jersey road safety concern switches focus to bikes
- Published
A road safety campaign has been launched again in Jersey to focus on motorbikes and cyclists after concern over the number of crashes.
The campaign, which first began in March last year, focuses on speeding, drinking and driving, seatbelts and using mobile phones while driving.
In 2012 there were 115 crashes in which bike riders and cyclists were hurt, compared to 121 in 2011.
Police said they were still concerned about the figures.
Of the 115 crashes, 24 were classed as serious.
Road safety officer Philip Blake said the campaign would place extra emphasis on the safety of motorbikes and cyclists.
It will involve school talks about bike maintenance, leaflets on road safety and a cartoon police bike which will feature on social media and the force's website.