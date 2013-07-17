'Critical' Jersey crash cyclist taken to UK hospital
A cyclist who was critically injured in a crash at Beaumont Hill has been taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance.
The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital's neurological unit after treatment at Jersey General Hospital.
Jersey Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the man cycle from St Peter's village down towards Beaumont Hill at about 15:20 BST on Tuesday.
They are particularly keen to speak to the drivers of two vehicles.
One was described as "an old style vehicle, possibly a Mercedes", while the other was a four-wheel drive vehicle.
Jersey Police stressed both drivers were being regarded as witnesses and there was no suggestion they were directly involved in the crash.
They also believe other drivers may have seen what happened and are keen to speak to a woman who came to the assistance of the injured cyclist before the arrival of the emergency services.