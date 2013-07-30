About £85,000 in additional benefits have been sent out in error by Jersey's Social Security Department.

Jonathan Williams, director, said about 500 people had received the duplicate cheques.

He said an internal investigation had been launched to find the source of the error.

Mr Williams said anyone receiving a second cheque should return the duplicate to the department and any that were cashed would be reclaimed.

He said so far about a dozen of the duplicates had been cashed, totalling hundreds of pounds.