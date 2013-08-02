Image caption The cyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died when he was in collision with a van in Jersey.

Neil Blood, 42, was visiting the island from Stoke-on-Trent with his family when the crash occurred with a Ford Transit Luton van.

He has been described as a "much loved and treasured husband, father, son and friend".

Mr Blood was the director of Olympus Engineering and a member of the Burslem Methodist Mission.

Dedicated to Stoke

Image caption Neil Blood was director of Olympus Engineering Ltd

His family said he was dedicated to his local area of Stoke-on-Trent.

The crash happened outside the old La Folie pub near Mount Bingham at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Blood was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the van driver was being treated as a significant witness.

A road safety review is likely to be carried out, the deputy home affairs minister has said.

Paul Channing, 45, died after a crash at Beaumont Hill in May and another cyclist was seriously injured in the same area in July.

Senator Lyndon Farnham said he wanted checks to see if a pattern was emerging.