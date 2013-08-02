Tributes paid to Stoke crash death cyclist
Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died when he was in collision with a van in Jersey.
Neil Blood, 42, was visiting the island from Stoke-on-Trent with his family when the crash occurred with a Ford Transit Luton van.
He has been described as a "much loved and treasured husband, father, son and friend".
Mr Blood was the director of Olympus Engineering and a member of the Burslem Methodist Mission.
Dedicated to Stoke
His family said he was dedicated to his local area of Stoke-on-Trent.
The crash happened outside the old La Folie pub near Mount Bingham at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.
Mr Blood was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said the van driver was being treated as a significant witness.
A road safety review is likely to be carried out, the deputy home affairs minister has said.
Paul Channing, 45, died after a crash at Beaumont Hill in May and another cyclist was seriously injured in the same area in July.
Senator Lyndon Farnham said he wanted checks to see if a pattern was emerging.