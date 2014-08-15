Thousands enjoy Jersey Battle of Flowers

  • 15 August 2014

The annual Battle of Flowers parade in Jersey draws thousands of spectators.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    Thousands of people gathered on The Avenue in Jersey for the annual Battle of Flowers parade.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    Despite fears about bad weather, the rain mostly stayed away for the parade.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    The first Battle of Flowers took place on 9 August 1902 as a celebration for the coronation of Edward VII.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    The Battle of Flowers takes place on the 2nd Thursday of August, with a moonlight parade the next evening.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    Months of painstaking work went into creating the 25 floats in the Battle of Flowers.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    From the rainforests of Asia to an elegant snow palace, many places were brought to life in colourful flowers.

  • Jersey Battle of Flowers

    Dancers celebrate the World Cup in Brazil in carnival style.