Image copyright Allana Binnie Image caption Peter Riley, pictured with his father and sister, was described as "simply irreplaceable"

Tributes have been paid to a Jersey man who has died in Cambodia.

Peter Riley, 25, was found dead in Sihanoukville Province in the south west of the country on Monday.

His family have launched a fundraising campaign to pay for repatriation and funeral costs which has so far raised more than £5,000 in donations.

Hundreds of islanders have paid tribute to Mr Riley who was travelling with a friend. Details of how he died have not yet been released.

'Simply irreplaceable'

The family has released a statement, which said: "Pete was the life and soul of parties, always wore a cheeky smile and was a legend of a brother, a son, a cousin, a nephew and a friend.

"He is quite simply irreplaceable and words cannot do justice to explain just how much he will be missed by everyone."

Image copyright Allana Binnie Image caption Hundreds of islanders have paid tribute to Mr Riley

Ann Roberts, whose son Danny was understood to be travelling with Mr Riley, said her "heart is going out to everyone who knew and loved Pete Riley".

His friend Allana Binnie, has been helping with the campaign to raise £10,000, which has had more than 200 donations in less than 17 hours.

She said: "Pete leaves behind his treasured family including his special sister Jess and an abundance of friends.

"It is extremely touching to see Jersey pull together in such a remarkable way."

Jess Riley is believed to be travelling to Cambodia to make arrangements to bring his body back to the island.