St Helier roads to get pedestrian-friendly trials
- Published
Two roads in the centre of St Helier could be changed to give priority to pedestrians under new traffic plans.
A number of trials will be held in Broad Street and Conway Street over the next few months to work out the best approach.
A spokesman for the transport department said this could involve closing all or part of the road at certain times.
St Helier constable Simon Crowcroft said it was about making town safer.
He said: "Reclaiming streets and giving greater priority for pedestrians in the heart of the town, while retaining essential access for buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and disabled drivers, is something that is gaining more support and critical to the success of St Helier."
Environment minister, Deputy Steve Luce, said the ideas came out of the Future St Helier consultation, where people said they wanted changes to traffic management.
A number of new pedestrian crossings will also be built in the town centre at Seaton place, Bath Street and Dumaresq Street.