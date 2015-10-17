Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Jersey's Freedom of Information Act became law in January 2015

Freedom of Information appeals in Jersey could be delayed in future due to a lack of funding, according to the island's data commissioner.

Emma Martins said the government needed to show it was "serious" about FoI legislation and fund the service beyond 2016.

She was speaking after the publication of the department's annual report.

The council of ministers would not address the funding issue directly but said reforms were essential.

Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier: "There is a requirement across the board in the public sector to keep spending under control and to continue to meet the challenge of delivering agile, flexible and high-quality services for less."

Jersey introduced a Freedom of Information law in January 2015 but the department only has funding until the end of 2016 to manage appeals.

Ms Martin said she applied to the government for growth funding so she could continue the regulation after 2016 but this was rejected.

"If we don't get funding after next year there is a real threat to the service," she said.

"We have been told to manage but if you come and look at the size of our organisation there is no room left to cut.

"It isn't a good situation when our ability to do our job is linked to whether we are going to be paid a salary next week."