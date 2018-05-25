Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Zsusanna Besenyei had been missing for six days

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found on a beach in Jersey.

Jersey Police identified the body as missing Hungarian woman Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37, after the results of DNA analysis.

Ms Besenyei had been missing since 10 May, and her body was found at Le Pulec beach on 16 May.

Up to 20 officers are now working on the case, and a 54-year-old man was arrested at 06:35 BST on Friday.

Ms Besenyei's car was found about 100m (330ft) from La Haule slipway on 14 May.

Police launched Operation Duke after an initial postmortem examination did not determine the cause of death.

Detective Superintendent Stewart Gull said: "Our main appeal remains in respect of Zsuzsanna.

"Where was she and her blue Ford Fiesta between Thursday 10 May and Monday 14 May?"