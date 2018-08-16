Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Cipriani was arrested in Jersey in the early hours of Wednesday morning

England rugby international Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 after an assault in a Jersey nightclub.

The Gloucester star pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest and was ordered to pay £250 compensation to a woman police officer.

Two other charges - larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises - were dropped.

The fly-half has seven days to pay the fine and compensation or face 10 weeks in prison.

Defence advocate Mike Preston said Cipriani was sorry for the "confusing situation" and was "mortified if he harmed the police officer in any way".

Cipriani was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the incident in The Royal Yacht Hotel and Spa, St Helier.

He was in the island with his club as part of a pre-season tour.

Cipriani, who moved to Gloucester from Wasps in the summer, is due to make his debut with the team on Saturday.

Last week he vowed to "do everything I can" to remain in the England set-up after making his first Test match start in 10 years during the summer tour to South Africa.

Gloucester Rugby Club said they were "aware of the incident" and would make a further announcement in due course.