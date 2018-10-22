Image caption The parasite is transferred from dogs to cows when cows eat part of an infected dog's waste

A vet has warned about the dangers of leaving dog waste in fields after pregnant cows became infected with a parasite, causing them to abort.

Dr Kate Williams said over the last year in Jersey up to 10% of a herd, usually about 10-20 cows, had been seen aborting "all at once".

Dogs infected with Neospora caninum often "don't show any signs," she said.

Last week a Jersey farmer slammed "lazy" dog walkers after a bag of waste was found in one of his fields.

Tom Perchard, who farms in St Martin, said it would be "a great shame" if he had to stop people from using his field as he likes to share the "amazing views" and countryside.

It is unknown whether the mess in the bag contained the disease, but Mr Perchard said the consequences could have been "huge" if a cow had been infected.

"Not only do you lose a calf, you lose a productive cow as well because she won't make any milk, and is [therefore] only fit for culling."

Earlier this year the National Farmers Union urged dog walkers to pick up their animal's mess amid fears the infection was causing cow abortions in Wales.

Dr Williams, from Jersey Village Vets, said dogs can become infected "by eating afterbirth or placenta" if they go into a field where a cow has calved.

However, she said dogs were also at risk if they were fed on raw food, particularly beef.

Dr Williams urged dog walkers: "Please watch where your dog is going."

"If you see it go to the toilet, pick it up. If you put it in a bag, take the bag away."

She added: "Cows are curious and they will eat anything, even if it doesn't look appetising they'll just try it and that's how accidents happen."