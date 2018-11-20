Image caption Regular vehicle testing will allow Jersey motorists to continue to drive their cars in the EU

MOT style tests will be introduced in Jersey from 2019 as part of the island's Brexit preparations.

From 2021 all cars more than five years old would need to be tested to make sure they are roadworthy.

The tests would then have to be carried out every three years for cars and annually for larger vehicles.

The move will allow motorists to continue to drive their cars in the EU after Brexit, Infrastructure Minister Deputy Kevin Lewis said.

The Jersey Motor Trades Federation said there was a lack of qualified technicians on the island and that would need to be addressed before MOT tests could be introduced.

They said ahead of the introduction the States of Jersey would need to consider making employment licences available to garages to hire specialists.

Deputy Lewis said: "While the preparation for Brexit has been the catalyst for its introduction, this legislation will also make Jersey safer and more environmentally-friendly."

Testing will come in at different times between 2019 and 2021 depending on the type of vehicle and would only apply to vehicles under 40 years old.