Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Alfredo Rebelo is accused of murdering Ana Rebelo at their home

A man strangled his wife with leggings after hearing she had been having an affair, a court has heard.

Alfredo Rebelo is accused of murdering 51-year-old Ana Rebelo at their home in St Helier, Jersey, in April 2017.

Jersey's Royal Court heard Mrs Rebelo had been having an affair with another man and it was brought up during an argument with her husband before he attacked her.

Mr Rebelo denies murder and claimed his wife had killed herself, jurors heard.

The prosecution said that Mr Rebelo became upset during the argument and lost his temper and "self-control".

The court heard police statements taken during his interview show that he claimed he discovered his wife already dead and moved the leggings to one side.

Jurors were told in later statements he never mentioned the leggings or any injuries, and when he found her he did not call for help but put the bin out and cleaned the kitchen.