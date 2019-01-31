Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Alfredo Rebelo denies murdering Ana Rebelo at their home

A man has been found not guilty of murdering his wife at their home in St Helier.

Alfredo Rebelo, 60, had denied murdering Ana Rebelo, 51, in April 2017.

His defence lawyer Julian Gollop told Jersey's Royal Court the prosecution case was based on speculation.

A lack of defensive wounds and evidence of a struggle pointed to Mrs Rebelo taking her own life, he said. Jurats agreed and found Mr Rebelo not guilty.

As the verdict was read out, he held his head in his hands and wiped tears from his eyes.

He said there were no defensive wounds on Mrs Rebelo, no injuries on Mr Rebelo, no evidence of a struggle and no damage to the wall or shelving in the room to suggest a murder had taken place.