Image caption The revised plans would have had "serious impacts" according to Jersey's planning minister

A new site may be needed for Jersey's hospital after politicians voted against rebuilding on its existing location.

The States of Jersey voted against the plans after concerns were raised over the current location on the Parade.

A new site selection process will now begin, although the Parade is still an option.

The search for a new hospital site began seven years ago and it was hoped it could be ready for patients by 2025.

The vote on Wednesday confirms the decision of Jersey's planning minister, who in January turned down £466m plans to rebuild on the current site.

Concerns were raised over the development's impact on heritage, nearby residents, and its appearance.

Timeline: Jersey's new hospital

Image copyright States of Jersey Image caption Building the new hospital is the largest capital project undertaken by the island's government so far

Feb 2016 - A public consultation is held for five potential hospital sites and Jersey's Council of Ministers concludes the existing site is the best option

Dec 2016 - That decision is then agreed by States members

Dec 2017 - Jersey's politicians agree to pay £466m for the hospital through a mix of borrowing and savings

Jan 2018 - A planning application is submitted for the hospital, but rejected after several concerns are raised by an independent inspector

April 2018 - A revised planning application is submitted

January 2019 - Jersey's planning minister rules a second application for the £466m rebuild at the current site is unsuitable

February 2019 - States members agree the existing Parade site is unsuitable for the new hospital

More than 50 sites had previously been considered for the new hospital, before being narrowed down to just four in St Helier, including the current one, Overdale Hospital and the St Helier Waterfront.

In a separate vote on Wednesday, politicians ruled out The People's Park as a future site by 24 votes to 22.

Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondre said it was now hoped the new hospital site would be completed by 2030, regardless of its location.