Image caption Sir William Bailhache is the speaker of the States of Jersey and chief judge

Jersey's new phone directory has got the wrong name for the island's bailiff.

It should be Sir William Bailhache, but the Jersey Directory says it is the Rt Hon Earl John Fogarty.

Six thousand of the 2019/20 directories have already been sent out but distribution has been halted said Guernsey-based printers Yabsta.

It blamed an "embarrassing and prominent mistake" and apologised to directory users and Sir William.

The bailiff, who is the speaker of the States of Jersey and chief judge, said he "acknowledges that this was an error" which was "very much regretted".

Rt Hon Earl John Fogarty, who is reported to claim to be the island's "true bailiff" could not be contacted for comment.