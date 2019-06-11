Image copyright DEA/ALBERT CEOLAN Image caption Northern Italy's Dolomite mountains is a popular location for extreme sports

A man from Jersey has died in a base jumping accident in Italy after losing control in high winds.

Jean Andre Quemener, 32, from Jersey jumped off a 3,000m peak in the Dolomites on Saturday and was blown into the rock face before falling.

Base jumping is an extreme sport that involves parachuting or using a wingsuit from a "fixed" structure, for example a bridge, cliff or skyscraper.

Jersey police say Mr Quemener's family have been informed of the accident.

He is the fourth base jumper from the British Isles to have died in the past year.

Rob Haggarty also died in the Dolomites June 2018, and both Adam Roots and Mark Hart had an accidents in the Swiss Alps that summer.