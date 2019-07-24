Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption Jamie Warn was sentenced to life at Jersey's Royal Court in June

The Court of Appeal in Jersey has ordered a retrial in the case of a man convicted of murder.

A jury found Jamie Warn, 55, guilty in March for the killing of 37-year-old Hungarian woman Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May 2018.

The appeal was granted as a result of "a number of irregularities in the conduct" of the original trial.

Warn was also convicted of perverting the course of justice and is serving a life sentence in La Moye prison.