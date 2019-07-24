Jamie Warn has retrial granted due to 'irregularities'
- 24 July 2019
The Court of Appeal in Jersey has ordered a retrial in the case of a man convicted of murder.
A jury found Jamie Warn, 55, guilty in March for the killing of 37-year-old Hungarian woman Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May 2018.
The appeal was granted as a result of "a number of irregularities in the conduct" of the original trial.
Warn was also convicted of perverting the course of justice and is serving a life sentence in La Moye prison.