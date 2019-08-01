Go wild with Jersey's colourful new Gorilla troop
An art trail made up of dozens of colourful gorillas has been erected across Jersey.
Go Wild Gorillas consists of 40 uniquely striking statues of the great apes which have been placed around the channel island.
The installation was organised by the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and UK community art project Wild in Art.
The art trail aims to raise money for Jersey Zoo's resident western-lowland gorillas.
Each of the statues was designed by local and international artists.
Amy Bourbon based her design on the colours and patterns found in local granite.
The local artist said: "The Jersey granite is such a big thing for me, it's something I've always known. I've scraped my legs on it and climbed on it since I was tiny."
Michael Harris' design was inspired by the problem of oceanic pollution. He came up with the idea after watching a documentary on sea turtles consuming plastic instead of jellyfish.
"It gave me an opportunity to voice some feelings about the environment," he added.
The statues have all been 'adopted' by a local business and will be sold off at the end of the 11-week installation.