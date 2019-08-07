Jersey

  • 7 August 2019

Armed officers have arrested a man after a woman died in a suspected stabbing in Jersey.

The woman was found at a property in St Peter to a "suspected stabbing" at about 18:55 BST on Tuesday.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to hospital "but died of her wounds", officer said.

A 40-year-old man, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder. The man remains in police custody.

No-one else was being sought over the attack and the victim's family had been made aware, police said.

