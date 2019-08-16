Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption The symbols are the summer's second discovery of Nazi-themed vandalism

Nazi symbols have been daubed on the walls of World War Two bunkers in Jersey.

Swastikas were painted on the relics at the Corbiere and Elizabeth Castle on Wednesday.

The letters HH, standing for 'Heil Hitler', as well as SS, the acronym for notorious paramilitary organisation the Schutzstaffel, were also found.

It is the second incident of racist vandalism this summer, after the spray painting of similar imagery in June.

Both bunkers were built during the German occupation of the island during the war, as part of the Nazi's Atlantic Wall fortification plans.

Jersey Police are appealing for information about two young men seen parked in the area on Wednesday between 18:45 and 19:10, when the vandalism is believed to have occurred at the Corbiere bunker.

They were seen parked in a blue car resembling an old style VW Polo and the driver was described as having "bushy ginger or blond hair".

Police say the damage at Elizabeth Castle occurred between 09:00 and 13:00 on the same day.