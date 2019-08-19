Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption Kenneth Gordon was sentenced to 16 years in prison

A 68-year-old man has been jailed for 16 years for serious historic sexual offences against several children in Jersey.

Kenneth Gordon pleaded guilty in April to 17 sexual offences against four girls, as well as an assault on a boy.

The offences took place between 1992 and 2008 when the victims were aged between four and 15.

Gordon, of St Clement, was placed on the sex offenders register by the island's Royal Court.

He was sentenced by the Superior Number of the court, which only rules on Jersey's most serious crimes.

Jersey Police said the victims were subjected to "many forms of abuse" over years by Gordon, who "grossly abused" their trust.

Det Sgt David Hill praised the "immense courage" of the victims throughout the "long and complex" investigation.

"I hope that after today's sentencing they can now start to rebuild their lives," he said.