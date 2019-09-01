Image copyright The Loop Image caption The pills are branded with the Skype logo

Festival-goers in Jersey are being warned about "super-strength" MDMA which is circulating in the island.

The Weekender is a two-day festival featuring artists such as Bastille, Clean Bandit and Jax Jones.

The island's government said a number of people required treatment after taking Skype-labelled tablets at the event on Saturday, with two needing to go to hospital.

A 29-year-old man died after taking MDMA in Jersey last month.

The ambulance service said people were "strongly advised not to take MDMA".

"Anyone who is feeling unwell having taken any drug, or has concerns about the wellbeing of someone they know, should seek urgent medical attention," it said.

Image caption A number of people were given treatment after taking MDMA on the first night of the festival

The festival is taking place for the first time since replacing Jersey Live.

There were delays at Condor Ferries between Jersey and Guernsey - the only operator crossing between the islands - which meant many festival-goers missed a large part of the first day.

There were also issues with card machines being used to sell drink tokens.