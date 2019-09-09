Image caption The drugs were found hidden in the fuel tank of a vehicle on Saturday

A man has appeared in court in Jersey after suspected drugs with an estimated street value of up to £10m were found hidden in a vehicle.

Jersey Customs and Immigration officers seized about 10kg of what is thought to be heroin which arrived on a ferry from Poole on Saturday.

The substance was hidden the fuel tank of the vehicle.

Alexander Daniel Cullen was remanded in custody at the magistrate's court after being charged with importing drugs.

The 29-year-old from Liverpool is due at another hearing in October.

The Government of Jersey said initial tests showed the drugs to be heroin, but officers were awaiting analysis of the whole consignment.