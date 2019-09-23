Image copyright EPA Image caption Haut de la Garenne was named the "house of horrors" after being at the centre of many of the allegations of child abuse

Two buildings associated with historical child abuse in Jersey should be demolished, according to an inquiry panel's final report.

Haut de la Garenne and Les Chenes were at the centre of decades of abuse in the island's child care system.

The new report also said real progress could not be made while staff turnover remained high in the care sector.

However, there have been "significant improvements" since the 2017 report, when children were "still at risk".

Haut de la Garenne was named the "house of horrors" at the centre of many of the allegations of child abuse, while victims at Les Chenes described being "manhandled" and "literally dragged" into solitary confinement.

Both buildings are currently still in use by children - Haut de la Garenne is an activity centre, while a new children's home uses the former Les Chenes site.

Image caption Fieldview Children's Home now sits on the site of Les Chenes School

Key findings from the new report said:

Real progress can not be made until the "vast majority of social worker posts" are filled on a permanent basis

Jersey's fostering and adoption service should be subject to routine inspections

Money should be made available to support abuse victims experiencing ongoing trauma for as long as is required

There should be a review of how the Parish Hall Enquiry system deals with young people

The dual role of the bailiff as head of the judicial and legislative branches of government strengthens the "negative perception" of the island

It is "vital" the role of children's commissioner remains independent to "build trust"

The first Jersey Care Inquiry report was published more than two years ago, and looked back at the abuse of children on the island since 1945.

It made eight recommendations to the States of Jersey, which were broken down into 41 individual tasks.