Homes plan approved for former Jersey Gas site
- 26 September 2019
The construction of more than 100 homes has been approved on the former site of Jersey Gas.
The plans put forward by Andium Homes, the States' housing provider, contain 122 flats with 72 parking spaces at the plot on Tunnell Street, St Helier.
The work will see the demolition of several buildings on Tunnell Street and St Saviour's Road.
In 2016, plans for 298 homes to be built in the area were thrown out by the government after being approved.