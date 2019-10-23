Image caption Shops over 700 sq m will be allowed to open on Sundays following a historic vote

All shops in Jersey will be able to open on Sundays after a change to the law was approved by Jersey's States.

The States Assembly voted 29-17 in favour of the plan to remove restrictions on stores bigger than 700 sq m (7,500 sq ft).

Larger stores will be allowed to trade alongside smaller stores for six hours between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.

The change in legislation for Jersey shops will come into effect on 30 October.

Previously about 30 business on the island were banned from opening, including supermarkets and department stores.

The change was proposed in July as a result of an an independent survey from November 2018 in which 63% of 1,100 people favoured the move.

Smaller retail businesses have been allowed to trade on Sundays since 2011.

While some politicians said relaxing Sunday trading rules would help local retailers as they deal with increased online competition, others said the plan did not include protections for workers, and that it could result in a loss of important family time.

Stores over 700 sq m will have to apply for a permit from their parish constable if they choose to open on Sundays.

Senator Lyndon Farnham is due to publish a progress report by the end of 2020, to see what effect the change has had.