Image caption Stephen John Coleman pleaded guilty to 19 different crimes committed over a 10-year period

The former chief officer of the JSPCA has pleaded guilty to defrauding the animal welfare charity of £300,000.

Stephen John Coleman, 62, appeared at Jersey's Royal Court charged with 15 counts of fraud, two of forgery and two of uttering forged documents.

Coleman, of St Lawrence, ran the charity for 10 years and was caught after an 18-month investigation by the Joint Financial Crime Unit (JFCU).

Jersey Police said his crimes had a "devastating" impact on the charity.

Coleman was also responsible for about an additional £100,000 going missing from the JSPCA, bringing the financial cost to the charity to almost £400,000.

Det Insp Laurence Courtness, head of the JFCU investigations team, said: "[Coleman] abused a position of significant trust and endangered the vital relationship between the JSPCA and the public."