Image copyright Visit Jersey Image caption Farmer Becky Houzé designed the Christmas jumpers for her Jersey cows

A farmer has dressed her cows in Christmas jumpers to spread some seasonal cheer to passers-by.

The five cows have been sporting the matching knitwear while grazing on their farm in St Saviour, Jersey.

Dairy farmer and self-confessed Christmas enthusiast Becky Houzé designed the patterned jumpers for her Jersey girls as a festive treat.

"We think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop", Ms Houzé said.

Image copyright Visit Jersey Image caption Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle and Mariah Dairy have been given their new knitwear for Christmas