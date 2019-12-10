Image caption Performers will be given a list of charities they are encouraged to support instead

Jersey's buskers will no longer be obliged to give their December earnings to charity from 2020.

They will instead be provided with a list of charities and encouraged to support appeals when they can.

The rule changes also include waiving the £30 licence for 2020 and allowing applications for amplifier use.

Licences for "limited" amplification will be approved on a case by case basis, after consultation with parishes and the Bailiff.

Deputy Monfort Tadier, who has States responsibility for culture, said the changes were to encourage performers to get out on to the streets in the build-up to the 75th anniversary of Liberation in May.

He said he hoped it would encourage performers to "turn out and add to the vibrancy and character of St Helier".

Both reintroducing the fee from 2021 and further relaxation of amplification rules will be reviewed at a later date.

Steve Cartwright, chief officer of the Bailiff's Chamber, said the changes had been made in close consultation with the island's charities, who agreed to the changes.

He said: "We wanted to make sure the change wasn't going to have a detrimental affect on charities over the festive period."