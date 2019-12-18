Image caption The benches will encourage people to strike up conversations with their fellow islanders

Strangers are being encouraged to speak to each other on 'Happy to Chat' benches in a bid to combat loneliness.

Residents in Jersey who are open to chatting are invited to strike up a conversation with those sat on the bench.

The first of five benches has been unveiled at the Millennium Town Park in St Helier.

Kevin Proctor, who proposed the idea, said he hoped the benches would combat the "silent killer" of loneliness.

David Rabet, 82, who has lived in Jersey his entire life, said the benches were a "brilliant idea".

Image caption David Rabet said the benches were a "brilliant" and "wonderful" idea

"To be healthy, you have to be happy", Mr Rabet said.

"A lot of elderly people feel ignored by the world as it rushes by.

"The world is moving at a very fast pace with technology and to give time, even if it's 10 minutes, to anybody, young and old, is vitally important."

The most recent census in 2011 recorded 3,318 people aged 70 and over were living alone in Jersey.

Chronic loneliness and social isolation have been linked to a shorter life-span and an increased risk of developing dementia.

Image caption Kevin Proctor (left) proposed the idea after noticing how popular it was in the UK

Image caption Loneliness and social isolation has been associated with an increased risk of premature death

Kevin Proctor said the benches would "break down barriers" between islanders.

"It's open to absolutely everybody and anybody. The concept is so simple, it's just to say a simple hello, strike up a conversation, it could be about anything."

"Loneliness is known as a silent killer in itself. It can affect people's wellbeing, it doesn't just have to be the elderly. It's easy for anybody to feel isolated and lonely at anytime", he said.

A further four benches are set to be unveiled in 2020 at various locations across the island.