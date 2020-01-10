Construction firm fined £40k for employee accident

Image caption The company was issued with the fine at Jersey's Royal Court

A construction company has been fined £40,000 after an worker was injured when the dumper truck he was driving overturned.

Leonardo Pereira suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae, and severe bruising at Samares Nursery in July.

BRB Site Excavation and Groundworks Ltd told the Royal Court the driver had not received any formal training.

Judge Anthony John Olsen said it was "fortunate" Mr Pereira's injuries were not life threatening.

Mr Pereira had been working for the firm for three days when the dumper truck slipped from the top of a pile of soil and overturned.

Amongst his injuries were a black eye and a deep cut that required stitches.

The court heard the construction company was "embarrassed" by the incident.

Judge Olsen said he was satisfied the accident "was not the result of a deliberate cutting of corners to maximise profits".

Mr Pereira is continuing to receive occupational therapy for his injuries.