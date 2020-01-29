1.7m passengers fly through Jersey Airport

Image caption Jersey Airport provides links to Guernsey and Alderney, as well as connections to the UK and Europe

The number of passengers travelling through Jersey Airport reached 1.7 million in 2019, the highest number in almost 25 years.

A total of 1,715,952 people were recorded at the airport last year, just below the 1.723m recorded in 1995.

Numbers have been taking off since 2013, increasing by almost 275,000 in six years.

Matt Thomas, CEO for Ports of Jersey, described the figures as "crucial" for the tourism industry.

Routes between Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney also saw a 17% rise in passenger numbers in 2019, carrying an additional 15,000 passengers recorded at 105,328.

Image caption Airlines including EasyJet, British Airways, Flybe and Aurigny serve Jersey airport

Mr Thomas said: "We are really pleased to have delivered a sixth consecutive year of growth in passenger numbers through Jersey Airport.

"The connectivity provided by the airport is crucial, for our tourism industry, for business and importantly for residents who can enjoy regular access across mainland UK."

Renovations to the airport, including the demolition of the 1930s arrivals hall, are set to begin in 2020.