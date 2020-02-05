Image caption The one-off bank holiday was proposed to the States by Deputy Montfort Tadier

An extra bank holiday to mark 250 years since riots prompted legislative reform on Jersey has been approved.

A one-off public holiday on 27 September 2021 was proposed to mark the Royal Court being stripped of its right to exercise legislative power in 1771.

The reform came after the 1769 Corn Riots in which hundreds protested against food shortages following a rise in the price of wheat.

Deputy Montfort Tadier's proposal was won by eight votes in the States.

The reform, known as the Code of 1771, left the States Assembly as the sole body in Jersey which could make laws.

The disruption was precipitated by grain exports by Jersey landowners causing a spike in the domestic cost of wheat on the island.

Deputy Tadier's proposal also included adding the riots to the school curriculum and creating annual open days at the Royal Court and States Assembly buildings for the anniversary of the disruption.