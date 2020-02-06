Image caption Stephen Coleman's crimes began within three months of his becoming chief executive

The former boss of Jersey's animal shelter has been sentenced to seven years for defrauding the charity out of £405,000 to fund a "luxury lifestyle".

Stephen Coleman, 62, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud and four of forgery at the Royal Court.

Coleman, of St Lawrence, ran the JSPCA for 10 years before his crimes were discovered in December 2016.

In sentencing, Commissioner Sir Michael Birt said he had "severely damaged" the charity's reputation.

Within three months of taking up his chief executive role, Coleman told the JSPCA's finance department to increase his wages by 5%, rather than the 4% which had been agreed, the court heard.

Over the next eight years, Coleman more than doubled his salary from £47,500 to in excess of £111,000.

Of the total £405,000 defrauded, he kept £305,000 for himself and used the remaining £100,000 to give unapproved pay rises to staff members.

The court heard the charity was struggling with its finances at the time.

'Brazen'

An internal investigation was launched when members became aware of Coleman's six-figure salary.

He was subsequently dismissed for gross misconduct in October 2017.

The prosecution described Coleman's offences as "brazen" and "elaborate", citing the "luxury lifestyle" his wages supported.

Jersey Police said his "arrogance" and "lack of empathy" was "remarkable".

Commissioner Birt told Coleman: "You were entrusted to run this charity by staff, and you abused that trust by lying.

"This was a breach of the highest order," he concluded.