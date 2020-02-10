Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new virus is part of the coronavirus family, which includes the common cold, Sars and Mers

A person put in isolation in Jersey while they were tested for coronavirus has been given the all-clear.

Jersey's Health and Community Services said the precautionary measure was taken because they had exhibited "flu-like symptoms" after arriving from an affected country.

Earlier the UK government declared coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.

On Monday four more people tested positive for the virus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

It comes as the government announces new powers to keep people in quarantine to stop the spread of the virus.