Jersey

Suspected coronavirus patients in Jersey all test negative

  • 14 February 2020
Related Topics

Tests for coronavirus involving nine people in Jersey have all returned negative.

The first potential case was identified last week, after a patient arrived from an affected country with "flu-like symptoms".

A spokeswoman for Health and Community Services said: "There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jersey."

Outside China there have been two deaths and 447 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites