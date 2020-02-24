Image copyright Google Image caption Two possible sites at Weighbridge Place in St Helier have been proposed for the memorial

A petition has been launched against a permanent memorial for victims of Jersey's care system.

The planned memorial was announced by the government in February as part of their response to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

Petitioners have challenged the decision to spend £200,000 on it from the Care Inquiry budget.

The petition has acquired more than 1,000 signatures in three days, meaning ministers must respond to it.

The memorial was recommended by a citizens panel, partially made up of abuse survivors, in 2018.

'Enraged' by decision

The petition says the money should be spent elsewhere, to "do more good than a memorial will ever do".

The organiser, who claims to be a survivor of the care system, said they were "enraged" by the decision.

Alan Collins, who has represented over 50 people in the Jersey Care Inquiry, said the petition raised some "profound questions" in an "interesting debate".

"Memorials are not just to remember the past, but an ongoing reminder.

"I think everyone needs to think of the future, and how best to ensure such a tragedy is not forgotten about and remains in the consciousness of generations."