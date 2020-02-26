Image caption The Carbon Neutral Strategy will invest £1.5m in sustainable transport for the island

A citizens assembly will make recommendations on how Jersey can become more environmentally-friendly.

The panel's creation was approved unanimously as States members agreed to adopt the island's Carbon Neutral Strategy.

A group of 49 randomly selected citizens will make up the assembly, which will then report to the States of Jersey.

The government's strategy aims to make the island carbon neutral by 2030.

The citizens assembly is due to begin work in April and will produce its first set of recommendations, assisted by experts, to the States in July.

Selected islanders will be invited to join the assembly, but can refuse the invitation if they wish.

The assembly forms part of the government's "people-powered approach" outlined in its strategy, which includes:

A £1.55m investment in sustainable transport

A reduction in government building emissions

Making energy efficiency a minimum standard for rented properties

Incentives to transition to electric heating

Supporting local businesses to reduce emissions

Jersey's Minister for the Environment, John Young, must now produce a "long-term climate action plan" by the end of 2020.

An island-wide consultation will be held to discuss his proposals, before its debate in the States Assembly.