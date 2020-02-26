Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Anthony Quant and Ian Pryor received a combined sentence of 14 years

Two men have been jailed after raping and sexual assaulting a teenager more than 30 years ago.

Anthony Quant and Ian Pryor, both 51, attacked the girl at St Aubin's Fort in Jersey when she was on an overnight trip with a youth club.

Quant, who is already serving 12 years for 20 sexual offences, was handed an additional six years at the Royal Court.

Pryor was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

The offenders, who were not on the trip, joined the group from the mainland.

The court heard how the victim was given a colourless liquid when everyone had gone to bed, causing her to pass out.

She awoke to find Quant and Pryor taking turns to rape her, the court was told.

'Devastated'

Police said the victim had felt unable to tell officers or her family about the rape for decades.

She was eventually prompted to come forward when her daughter was invited on a similar youth trip.

Det Sgt Rob Manners said the crimes had "devastated" the victim's life.

"She has had to live with the trauma of that night for many years and still carries an unimaginable burden", he said.

Sentencing, Commissioner Julian Clyde Smith said Pryor would join Quant on the sex offenders register.