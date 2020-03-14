Image caption The Commodore Clipper provides a daily service for passengers travelling between Portsmouth and the Channel Islands

Condor Ferries will offer a freight-only service on one of its passenger boats to reduce the effect of coronavirus.

The Commodore Clipper usually carries cars, passengers, and freight between Portsmouth and Jersey or Guernsey on a daily basis.

Those due to travel on the route will be switched to a service from Poole.

The change is due to take effect from Monday and will continue for four weeks.

The Clipper will join Condor's existing freight-only service, Commodore Goodwill, to ensure "continuity of the supply chain", the company said.

Two other Condor ships will continue to carry passengers.

The ferry operator added it would be adopting a "sterile working environment" for freight delivery, including no personal contact with customers.

Chief executive of Condor Ferries, Paul Luxon said: "These are unprecedented times for our industry, so we are taking prudent measures to ensure lifeline freight services to the islands are maintained.

"We fully understand that the change may be inconvenient to some passengers but are working in the best interests of the islands as a whole and feel this is the best option available to us."