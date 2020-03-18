Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The increased speeds respond to an increaing number of people having to self-isolate

Homes in Jersey will be upgraded to an internet speed of one gigabit per second (1 Gbps) at no extra cost due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All telecom operators will offer the fibre broadband service as more people are "home-working and home-isolating".

Digital Jersey said the arrangement would remain in place until measures for the virus were stood down.

Work to increase speeds across the island will take place over the next two weeks.

The average download speed for a UK home is 54.2 Mbps, according to Ofcom's 2019 report.

Tony Moretta, chief executive of Digital Jersey, said the island was in a "unique position" to support remote working.

"These are challenging times and it is great to see the industry work together to facilitate the introduction of these higher broadband speeds," he said.

Islanders will continue to have to pay their usual tariffs, according to Mr Moretta.

Last week over-65s on the island were told to "socially distance" themselves by the Government of Jersey after five people tested positive for the virus.